Abstract

Suicide prevention efforts in Taiwan have evolved over nearly two decades, with government support dating back to 2005. The implementation of the Suicide Prevention Act in 2019 marked a significant milestone. However, the emergence of COVID-19 in 2020 brought about economic, interpersonal, and societal changes that impacted individual vulnerability and the overall capacity for long-term care and medical services. As Taiwan transitions into the post-COVID era, there is a pressing need to address the rising suicide rates, particularly among two high-risk groups: young individuals aged 15-24 and the elderly population aged over 65. Key issues encompass understanding the causes of suicide attempts and ideation, including a notable increase in jumping suicides among young females, as well as the complex factors contributing to elderly suicide and caregiver suicidality. This journal issue presents a comprehensive array of articles spanning various categories, collectively delving into the multifaceted realm of suicide and related subjects. Within the review articles, one paper meticulously examines the nexus between neuroinflammation in bipolar disorder and suicide, while another illuminates the therapeutic potential and future prospects of light therapy in addressing depression. In the featured articles section, an insightful piece introduces the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Act and provides insights into its implementation. The original articles section presents a spectrum of research endeavors. It encompasses a preliminary investigation into the validity of the Five-item Suicide Narrative Inventory (SNI-5) for identifying suicidality in the general population through an online survey conducted in Taiwan. Additionally, a study delves into the physical and psychiatric diagnoses preceding suicidal deaths among the elderly, drawing from a national population-based study spanning from 2006 to 2015. Another study examines suicidality and psychological distress within caregivers of chronic patients through a cross-sectional questionnaire study. Moreover, a nationwide population-based study, spanning over seventeen years in Taiwan, delves into demographic trends, suicide methods, and underlying causes of suicide attempts in Taiwan during 2006-2023. Finally, a nationwide survey explores the impact of COVID-19 stressors, psychological distress, and suicidality on the general public in Taiwan. Lastly, the case reports section offers an illuminating account, focusing on a 15-year-old male diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) who recently made a suicide attempt. These articles collectively offer a nuanced and holistic perspective, advancing our understanding of suicide-related matters and providing valuable insights and evidence to bolster suicide prevention initiatives.

