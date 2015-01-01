Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide crisis syndrome (SCS) was proposed as a suicidal mental state. The suicide narrative was reported to closely associate with SCS. The 38-item Suicide Narrative Inventory (SNI) has been validated to identify the SCS and suicidality among community residents in Taiwan. The study aimed to develop a shorter form of SNI named the five-item Suicide Narrative Inventory (SNI-5) for use to screen the potential SCS and related suicidality.



METHODS: An anonymous online questionnaire survey with structured questions on suicide risks was conducted in 2021. All the participants were aged over 20 and completed the surveyed questions including demographics, 38-item Suicide Narrative Inventory (SNI), 5-item Suicide Crisis Scale (SCS-5), 5-item Brief Symptom Rating Scale (BSRS-5) and, suicidality assessment (i.e., suicidal ideations and attempts). The SNI-5 contained five items (i.e., perceived burdensomeness, social defeat, entrapment, fear of humiliation, and perfectionism); each item was selected from those with the highest correlation with the original corresponding subscale of SNI. Confirmatory factor analyses (CFA) and internal consistency of the SNI-5 were performed. The convergent validity of the SNI-5 was examined with the SCS-5, BSRS-5, and suicidality. Stepwise multiple regression and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve were used to evaluate the predictive validity of the SNI-5 on one-week suicidal ideation (SI).



RESULTS: A total of 4,846 participants were enrolled with female predominance (82.6%).



RESULTS of the one-factor CFA for SNI-5 indicated a good model fit. The SNI-5 demonstrated adequate internal consistency (Cronbach alpha:.78) and significant correlations with BSRS-5, SCS-5, and suicidality. Stepwise multiple regression revealed that items of perceived burdensomeness, social defeat, and entrapment significantly explained 20.0% of the variance of one-week SI. ROC curve indicated that the optimal cut-off 14 of the SNI-5 could significantly differentiate the one-week SI.



CONCLUSIONS: The study revealed that the SNI-5 had satisfactory psychometric properties in terms of reliability and validity among the general adult population in Taiwan. However, if the SNI-5 significantly represents the original SNI construct and its predictive validity for future suicide behaviors needs further investigation in the vulnerable population.

Language: en