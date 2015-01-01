Abstract

BACKGROUND: As the number of homicide-suicides in families with long-term care needs increased in Taiwan, the psychological well-being and suicide risks of chronic patients' caregivers deserve more attention.



METHODS: The Taiwan Suicide Prevention Association performed a questionnaire survey using convenient sampling during April and October in 2021. The collaborating hospitals and institutions invited caregivers of chronic patients to provide informed consent and participate in the online survey.



RESULTS: The results revealed that over half of the caregivers were mentally distressed (over six points of the scale of mood thermometer) or diagnosed with any illness, and 12.5% had moderate to severe suicidal ideation. The most needed resources were home care, temporary and short-term care services respectively, with nearly 40% of caregivers expressing a need for these resources. The next in line were daytime care facilities, social welfare services, or economic assistance; each had around 30% of caregivers expressing a need. Approximately 20% of caregivers indicated a need for psychiatric/mental health care.



CONCLUSIONS: These results were discussed in the study in terms of their implications for long-term care policy or suicide prevention strategies. It is essential to implement and further evaluate the effectiveness of these strategies in order to enhance suicide prevention efforts among caregivers of chronic diseases.

Language: en