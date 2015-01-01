|
Citation
|
Yen YC, Wu CY, Lee MB, Chan CT, Chen CY. J. Suicidol. (Taipei) 2023; 18(3): 688-692.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Taiwanese Society of Suicidology, Publisher Airiti)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: COVID‐19 stressors and psychological stress responses are important correlates of suicide risks under the COVID‐19 pandemic. This study aimed to explore the impact of COVID‐19 stress on mental health and suicidality among the general population during the outbreak of COVID‐19 in 2021 throughout Taiwan.
Language: en