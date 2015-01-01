Abstract

OBJECTIVE: COVID‐19 stressors and psychological stress responses are important correlates of suicide risks under the COVID‐19 pandemic. This study aimed to explore the impact of COVID‐19 stress on mental health and suicidality among the general population during the outbreak of COVID‐19 in 2021 throughout Taiwan.



METHODS: A nationwide population‐based survey was conducted by using a computer-assisted telephone interview system and a stratified, proportional randomization method. The questionnaire comprised demographics, psychological distress assessed by the five‐item Brief Symptom Rating Scale, COVID‐19 stressors, and suicidality.



RESULTS: In total, 2119 respondents completed the survey (female 50.8%). The most prevalent COVID-19 stressors were related to job/financial concerns and daily life stress. Higher levels of psychological distress had significantly higher odds of having COVID‐19 stress. The structural equation modeling revealed that psychological distress was the mediator between COVID-19 stressors and suicidality.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings call for attention to suicide prevention strategies of mental health promotion to prevent psychological consequences in situations similar to the COVID‐19 pandemic.

Language: en