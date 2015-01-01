Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a global concern, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) patients without proper treatment often suffer from suicide events, in addition to various adversities and comorbidities. Untreated ADHD patients who attempt suicide may first encounter medical and surgical intervention and then rely on psychiatric consultation and referral for further psychiatric evaluation and management. Clinical Case: A 15-year-old male presented to our Emergency Department (ED) after a suicide attempt by jumping from the 6th floor, leading to a pelvic fracture. He was promptly admitted to our orthopedic service for open reduction of a pelvic fracture. Although he denied any pervasive depressed mood prior to the suicide attempt, he was in a state of loss of cognitive control, affective disturbances, entrapment, and hyperarousal, which was compatible with Suicide Crisis Syndrome. His suicide may be best formulated as suicide narrative (humiliation, social defeat, and perceived burdensomeness), precipitated by stressful life event, and aggravated by poor coping mechanism and impulsivity from ADHD (which he was diagnosed 3 years earlier, though he never adhered to regular treatment).A timely Consultation-Liaison (C-L) psychiatric consultation was ordered, after he was medically and surgically clear. A psychiatrist visited, evaluated his mental condition, provided supportive psychotherapy, and discussed the treatment options of ADHD. He was referred back to the psychiatric local medical department (LMD), treated regularly with Atomoxetine, and showed a stable improvement in his ADHD symptoms and denied further suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: This case highlights the risk associated with ADHD, and untreated ADHD. In addition, the role of C-L Psychiatry in the management of suicide risk and formulation of suicide risk using the narrative-crisis model is also discussed.

Language: en