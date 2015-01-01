Abstract

In the context of autonomous driving, the fusion of LiDAR and camera sensors is essential for robust obstacle detection and distance estimation. However, accurately estimating the transformation matrix between cost-effective low-resolution LiDAR and cameras presents challenges due to the generation of uncertain points by low-resolution LiDAR. In the present work, a new calibration technique is developed to accurately transform low-resolution 2D LiDAR points into camera pixels by utilizing both static and dynamic calibration patterns. Initially, the key corresponding points are identified at the intersection of 2D LiDAR points and calibration patterns. Subsequently, interpolation is applied to generate additional corresponding points for estimating the homography matrix. The homography matrix is then optimized using the Levenberg-Marquardt algorithm to minimize the rotation error, followed by a Procrustes analysis to minimize the translation error. The accuracy of the developed calibration technique is validated through various experiments (varying distances and orientations). The experimental findings demonstrate that the developed calibration technique significantly reduces the mean reprojection error by 0.45 pixels, rotation error by 65.08%, and distance error by 71.93% compared to the standard homography technique. Thus, the developed calibration technique promises the accurate transformation of low-resolution LiDAR points into camera pixels, thereby contributing to improved obstacle perception in intelligent autonomous driving systems.

Language: en