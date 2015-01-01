Abstract

To determine the speed of a vehicle in a collision with body deformation, the kinetic energy input of the vehicle to cause body damage must be estimated. This paper analyzes the methods for estimating the energy equivalent of vehicle damage. A finite element model of a Toyota Yaris developed by the National Crash Analysis Center (NCAC) for use in the LS DYNA R.11.0.0 software environment is used for the simulation. The simulations include tests of the vehicle hitting a non-deformable wall, an object simulating a pole or a tree. The residual deformations obtained are used to determine the energy equivalent speed (EES) values using the "Crash 3--EBS Calculation 12.0" software and a visual comparison with the EES catalog database, where the EES parameter value is recalculated to take into account the difference in the mass of the vehicles.

