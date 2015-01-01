Abstract

In China, visual guidance systems are commonly used in tunnels to optimize the visual reference system. However, studies focusing specifically on visual guidance systems in the tunnel entrance area are limited. Hence, a driving simulation test is performed in this study to quantitatively evaluate the effectiveness of (i) visual guidance devices at different vertical positions (pavement and roadside) and (ii) a multilayer visual guidance system for regulating driving behavior in the tunnel entrance area. Furthermore, the characteristics of driving behavior and their effects on traffic safety in the tunnel entrance area are examined. Data such as the vehicle position, area of interest (AOI), throttle position, steering wheel angle, and lane center offset are obtained using a driving simulation platform and an eye-tracking device. As indicators, the first fixation position (FP), starting deceleration position (DP), average throttle position (TPav), number of deceleration stages (N|DS), gradual change degree of the vehicle trajectory (G|VT), and average steering wheel angle (SWAav) are derived. The regulatory effect of visual guidance devices on driving performance is investigated. First, high-position roadside visual guidance devices effectively reduce decision urgency and significantly enhance deceleration and lane-keeping performance. Specifically, the advanced deceleration performance (AD), smooth deceleration performance (SD), trajectory gradualness (TG), and trajectory stability (TS) in the tunnel entrance area improve by 63%, 225%, 269%, and 244%, respectively. Additionally, the roadside low-position visual guidance devices primarily target the trajectory gradualness (TG), thus resulting in improvements by 80% and 448% in the TG and TS, respectively. Meanwhile, the pavement visual guidance devices focus solely on enhancing the TS and demonstrates a relatively lower improvement rate of 99%. Finally, the synergistic effect of these visual guidance devices facilitates the multilayer visual guidance system in enhancing the deceleration and lane-keeping performance. This aids drivers in early detection and deceleration at the tunnel entrance area, reduces the urgency of deceleration decisions, promotes smoother deceleration, and improves the gradualness and stability of trajectories.

Language: en