|
Citation
|
Malcolm-Smith S, Pileggi LA, Lewis R. Acta Neuropsyciatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38659217
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Empathy is a key factor to examine in development, because of its predictive associations with both aggression and successful prosocial behavior. However, established measures of empathy for Low-to-Middle Income Countries, including South Africa, are lacking. In children, parent-report measures are key. However, a local study examining empathy and aggression (Malcolm-Smith et al., 2015) found poor psychometric performance for a widely used parent-report measure of dispositional empathy, the Griffith Empathy Measure (GEM). We thus investigated which of two questionnaires measuring dispositional cognitive and affective empathy perform better in this context.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
affective empathy; cognitive empathy; LMIC; parent-report; psychometrics