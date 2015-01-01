SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Roush K. Am. J. Nurs. 2024; 124(5): e12.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Nurses Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/01.NAJ.0001016312.62515.22

PMID

38661685

Abstract

The laws exacerbate stigma and impede access to needed health care.


Language: en

Keywords

*Rape/psychology/legislation & jurisprudence; *Survivors/psychology; Abortion, Induced/legislation & jurisprudence; Abortion, Legal/legislation & jurisprudence; Female; Health Services Accessibility/legislation & jurisprudence; Humans; Pregnancy; Social Stigma; United States

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print