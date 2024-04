Abstract

The Geneva Conventions remain an invaluable, universal standard.



Violence against health care has always existed, but those who keep track of it agree that it has increased across the globe in recent years. Attacks and threats to health care occur frequently and with disregard for international law from Ukraine to Syria, Central and West Africa, Myanmar, Colombia, Yemen, and the occupied Palestinian territories. According to Insecurity Insight's real-time, interactive world map of violence against health care (https://mapaction-maps.herokuapp.com/health), from March 2023 to March 2024 there were 2,497 health care–related violent incidents reported, including 741 health facilities damaged, 457 health workers killed, 143 kidnapped, and 298 injured. By all accounts, many more incidents are not reported or officially verified. ...

