SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Andelic N, Moksnes H, Rasmussen M, Schäfer C, Hellstrøm T, Howe EI, Unni Sveen OT, Perrin PB, Røe C, Anke A, Soberg HL. Am. J. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/PHM.0000000000002492

PMID

38662737

Abstract

Patients with physical traumatic injuries frequently require long-term rehabilitation services. To strengthen rehabilitation services in the post-acute phase, we need to assess characteristics of this population and their healthcare and rehabilitation needs in the community. This brief report summarizes the frequency of unmet rehabilitation needs in community-based rehabilitation during the first year after moderate and severe trauma. Additionally, the associations between sociodemographic, injury severity factors and unmet needs were examined. Data from a prospective multicenter cohort study of patients with moderate and severe trauma (New Injury Severity Score > 9) of all ages discharged alive from two regional trauma centers in 2020 were used. Needs were estimated using the Needs and Provision Complexity Scale. Overall, 46% of patients had unmet needs at 12 months post-injury, particularly related to the provision of rehabilitation services, specialist follow-ups, and social and family support. The probability of unmet needs was associated with age, pre-injury comorbidities, and impaired functioning. Our findings support strategies targeting younger patients, those with pre-injury comorbidities, and those with higher levels of disability and provide a starting point for the development of standardized rehabilitation needs assessment and guidelines following injury.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print