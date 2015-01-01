Abstract

BACKGROUND: Skydiving is an increasingly popular recreational activity in the United States and worldwide. While it is considered a high-risk sport, the United States Parachute Association reported a fatality of.28 per 100 000 jumps in 2022. Although mortality rates are low, the true rate of survivable injuries is unknown. Injuries requiring hospitalization are not uncommon and may be underreported in the literature. Anticipating these injuries and analyzing short-term outcomes following parachuting accidents would be useful for the development of mitigation strategies and to increase the safety of jumpers.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort review of 126 consecutive patients presenting to a Level II Trauma Center after skydiving accidents between 2016 and 2023. Patient baseline characteristics, patterns of injury, surgical procedures, and in-hospital outcomes were reviewed.



RESULTS: A total of 126 patients were included. One hundred and seventeen patients (93%) presented immediately following the accident, 65 (51.6%) were trauma activations, and 14 (11.1%) patients experienced loss of consciousness. Fractures of the lower extremity occurred in 57 (45%), fractures of the spine 48 (38%), upper extremity 13 (10%), pelvis 11 (9%). Of the spinal injuries, 10 injuries occurred in the cervical spine, 16 thoracic, 22 lumbar, 5 sacral, and 3 coccygeal spine. Eleven patients (9%) suffered multilevel spine injuries. Mean injury severity score was 7 (range 0-75). A third of patients required at least 1 surgical procedure (n = 43, 34%). Median length stay was 2 days (IQR 1, 5). Of patients who survived to our trauma center, there were two mortalities, both due to catastrophic intracranial hemorrhage.



DISCUSSION: Although the 30-day mortality rate for patient who presented to our trauma center is low, it can bear significant risks including major injury. The most common injuries were lower extremity and spinal in origin with a third of patients overall requiring at least one operation.

