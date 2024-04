Abstract

Intimate partner violence is a significant public health issue that affects at least 1 in 3 women, 1 in 4 men, and a disproportionate number of transgender individuals in the United States. 1 The emergency department (ED) is often the first place where patients experiencing intimate partner violence seek health care. In fact, victims of intimate partner violence are more likely than nonvictims to access EDs, often after exposure to violence. ...

Language: en