BACKGROUND: Patients with mood disorders usually require repeated and prolonged hospitalization, resulting in a heavy burden on healthcare resources. This study aims to identify variables associated with length of stay(LOS) of repeatedly hospitalized patients with mood disorders and to provide information for optimizing psychiatry management and healthcare resource allocation.



METHODS: Electronic medical records (EMRs) of repeatedly hospitalized patients with mood disorders from January 2010 to December 2018 were collected and retrospectively analyzed. Chi-square and t-test were adopted to investigate the differences in characteristics between the two groups of short LOS and long LOS. Generalized estimating equation (GEE) was conducted to investigate potential factors influencing LOS.



RESULTS: A total of 2,009 repeatedly hospitalized patients with mood disorders were enrolled, of which 797 (39.7%) had a long LOS and 1,212 (60.3%) had a short LOS. Adverse effects of treatment, continuous clinical manifestation, chronic onset type, suicide attempt, comorbidity and use of antidepressants were positively associated with long LOS among all repeatedly hospitalized patients with mood disorders (P < 0.050). For patients with depression, factors associated with long LOS consisted of age, monthly income, adverse effects of treatment, continuous clinical manifestation, suicide attempt and comorbidity (P < 0.050). Whereas, for patients with bipolar disorder (BD), adverse effects of treatment, four or more hospitalizations and use of antidepressants contributed to the long LOS (P < 0.050). Influencing factors of LOS also vary among patients with different effectiveness of treatment.



CONCLUSION: The LOS in repeatedly hospitalized patients with mood disorders was influenced by multiple factors. There were discrepancies in the factors affecting LOS in patients with different diagnoses and effectiveness of treatment, and specific factors should be addressed when evaluating the LOS.

