Abstract

Creating a safe environment for performing surgical procedures is essential to achieve successful patient outcomes and protect the perioperative personnel who are providing care. Numerous factors challenge the provision of a safe environment of care and create a complex setting for perioperative nurses to manage. The updated AORN "Guideline for a safe environment of care" provides perioperative nurses with recommendations for establishing a safe environment for both patients and personnel. This article provides an overview of the guideline and discusses recommendations for implementing fire safety protocols, using warming cabinets, and creating a latex-safe environment. It also includes a scenario describing the care of a patient with an unidentified latex allergy who is undergoing a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy and hiatal hernia repair. Perioperative nurses should review the guideline in its entirety and implement recommendations as applicable in operative and other procedural settings.

