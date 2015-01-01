|
Citation
|
Klimaszewska K, Jakubiec P, Kotlarek A, Wojturska W, Buś Z, Nosal A, Konopka T. Arch. Med. Sadowej Kryminol. 2024; 73(3): 234-246.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Polish Forensic Medicine Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38662465
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Analysis of self-immolation cases and distribution of the resulting burns and their degree. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The study included 16 cases from the Department of Forensic Medicine, Jagiellonian University Medical College in Cracow from 2000-2022 in which the cause of death was self-immolation. Based on the analysis of photographs and autopsy reports, drawings were made showing the exact distribution and nature of the injuries, moreover, the approximate percentage of body surface area affected was determined as well as the frequency of involvement of specific areas of the body, and the presence of previous diseases and mental disorders including previous suicide attempts.
Language: pl
|
Keywords
|
*Autopsy; *Burns/pathology/mortality; *Suicide, Completed/statistics & numerical data; Adult; burn; Cause of Death; Female; Forensic Medicine; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Poland/epidemiology; self-immolations; suicide; Suicide/statistics & numerical data; Young Adult