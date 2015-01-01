Abstract

AIM: Analysis of the choice of suicide method by gender and age of the deceased.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: The study presented here was based on a retrospective analysis of autopsy reports from the years 2001-2010 in the Department of Forensic Medicine of the Jagiellonian University Collegium Medicum in Kraków. The basis of the research work conducted was the collection and extensive analysis of cases of suicide deaths. Subsequently, a preference analysis of the choice of suicide method was conducted, taking into account the age and gender of the deceased. The statistical analysis performed used logistic regression in Excel's XLSTAT as an analysis tool.



RESULTS: A total of 2,073 suicide cases were collected from the time frame under discussion. The predominant method of suicide was hanging (1524 cases, 1329 men and 195 women), the second most common method was jumping from the roof or window of a high floor of a building (jumping from heights; 171 cases, 100 men, 71 women). A statistically significant correlation of suicide method with gender was found for: hanging [odds ratio (OR) male (M) vs. female (F) = 3. 4; confidence interval (CI) = 2.7-4.3; p0.001]; drowning [OR: M/F =4.1; CI = 2.6-6.4; p0.001]; jumping from heights [OR: M/F=4.1; CI=2.9-5.7; p0.001] and poisoning [OR: M/F=3.2; CI = 2.1-4.9]. Suicide with the use of firearms occurred exclusively in the case of men (40 cases). The age of the victims correlated with the method of committing suicide by jumping from heights [0R=0.98; CI=0.97-0.99; p0.001] and rail suicide [OR=0.98; CI=0.96-0.99; p0.001].



CONCLUSIONS: The study revealed that both age and gender have a significant impact on the choice of suicide method. According to available epidemiological data and the authors' predictions, a predominance of male over female sex was observed in the case of hanging, while jumping from heights was relatively more often chosen by women. The elderly were less likely to choose jumping from heights and rail suicide.

Language: pl