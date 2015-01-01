Abstract

Toilet cleaner containing hydrochloric acid is a common item found in households all over the world. Due to the availability of the substance, it becomes one of the main contributors to corrosive damage to the gastrointestinal system. This study reports a case of a female in her 50s with an alleged history of ingestion of toilet cleaner an empty bottle of which was found together with a suicide note at the incident site. During the autopsy, the forensic expert made an intriguing observation regarding the dispersion of ingested acid to other organs without gastric perforation. Despite the absence of gastric perforation, the corrosive effects of the ingested acid were evident in various organs, including the liver and spleen. This phenomenon suggests a unique mechanism by which the acid is able to disperse and cause damage beyond the stomach, leading to widespread organ involvement. However, through a comprehensive analysis of the detailed history, typical macroscopic autopsy findings, and chemical analysis reports, it is possible to establish that the cause of death is corrosive acid poisoning. In such cases, further investigation is warranted to gain a better understanding of the underlying mechanisms responsible for the dispersion of the acid and its clinical implications. By delving deeper into these aspects, we can enhance our knowledge and contribute to the field of forensic medicine.

