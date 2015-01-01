Abstract

Despite a clear global downward trend, homicides still account for a relatively high proportion of all violent deaths, making them a serious problem both in Poland and worldwide. The discrepancy in available data prompted the authors of the study to analyse the numbers and rates of homicides and the characteristics of the homicide victims in the Tri-City area of northern Poland. The study was based on data from autopsy reports, supplemented by information from prosecutor's files on all homicides in the Tri-City area between 2010 and 2019. A total of 107 homicides were statistically analysed for age, sex, blood alcohol concentration at the time of death, time and place of death. The annual homicide rate was 1.24 per 100,000 inhabitants, with a clear downward trend over the period analysed. The average age of victims was about 48 years, and the majority of victims were male (70.1%). 92.5% of homicides were committed in the Tri-City, with a clear predominance of Gdansk (49.5%) over other, mostly rural, areas of the analysed agglomeration. The majority of victims (57.8%) whose blood alcohol concentration was measured were intoxicated, with a clear predominance of males in this group (70.9%). Victim characteristics and the homicide rates obtained from the analysed material were similar to other countries in Central and Eastern Europe, which may be related to historical, cultural, and demographic similarities. The study highlights the significant impact of alcohol abuse on the risk of homicide.

Language: pl