Abstract

The need for medical assessment of murder victims and the establishment of rules for this assessment became the driving force behind the creation of forensic medicine, while the non-medical area of crime assessment, including crime scene examination, became the driving force behind the creation and development of criminalistics. Polish forensic medicine has been developing for over 200 years, and the Kraków Chair of Forensic Medicine is the oldest unit of this type. It is therefore not surprising that the archive which collects protocols of expert and scientific research is quite extensive. This material is a valuable foundation for scientific work including not only numerous publications in national and international journals, but also books. The author of the work selected several books on medical and forensic topics that appeared in recent decades on the Polish publishing market, indicating the value and importance of archival material in the literature of this area of science.

Language: pl