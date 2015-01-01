Abstract

The use of an electric drill to commit suicide is rare in forensic practice. The aim of the work is to present the first case of this kind from the Upper Silesia. The results of post-mortem examinations and the results of prosecutor's examination of case files containing medical documentation from the patient's treatment were analyzed. People with mental disorders and diseases may choose unusual methods of taking their own lives, such as using an electric drill. This may cause investigators a lot of doubt as to whether the event was really a suicide. In addition to full post-mortem diagnostics, it is particularly important in such cases to assess the medical history of the deceased, often with the participation of a psychiatrist as a consultant.

Language: pl