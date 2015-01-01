Abstract

Research on hooking up is rife with examinations of risky sexual health practices among LGBTQ+ young adults; yet, little has been written about the personal safety practices for this population. This omission is notable because safety practices can enhance the notable positive outcomes related to hooking up. Drawing on one-on-one interviews with 50 LGBTQ+ young adults (20 cismen, 20 ciswomen, two transmen, and eight others) in British Columbia, California, and Connecticut, we developed the safety spectrum theory, which used a spectral measurement to assess how LGBTQ+ young adults negotiate safety practices and implement safety rules. This spectrum was then applied to a three-step sequence of application (app)-based hookup rituals: online initiation, pre-meeting preparation, and in-person meetup.



RESULTS indicated that safety strategies may be dictated by situational factors, where individuals adapt to varying circumstances to be more in control of personal safety when hooking up. We further identified that participants move across the spectrum depending upon contextual factors, such as the gender of the potential hookup partner. This work suggests that LGBTQ+ young adults are mindful of their personal safety and deserve more credit than previously attributed in queer and sexual health research. From these findings, we provide evidence-based recommendations to make dating/hookup apps and public health campaigns more effective at mitigating hookup-related risks.

