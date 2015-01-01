|
Citation
|
Babcock N, Zarate J, Wang S, Watson RJ, Eaton LA, Snapp SD. Arch. Sex. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38664349
|
Abstract
|
Research on hooking up is rife with examinations of risky sexual health practices among LGBTQ+ young adults; yet, little has been written about the personal safety practices for this population. This omission is notable because safety practices can enhance the notable positive outcomes related to hooking up. Drawing on one-on-one interviews with 50 LGBTQ+ young adults (20 cismen, 20 ciswomen, two transmen, and eight others) in British Columbia, California, and Connecticut, we developed the safety spectrum theory, which used a spectral measurement to assess how LGBTQ+ young adults negotiate safety practices and implement safety rules. This spectrum was then applied to a three-step sequence of application (app)-based hookup rituals: online initiation, pre-meeting preparation, and in-person meetup.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Hooking up; Hookup apps; LGBTQ young adults; Safety strategies; Sexual orientation