Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Female labor-force participation (FLFP) has been theorized as contributing to higher suicide rates, including among women. Evidence on this relationship, however, has been mixed. This study explored the association between FLFP and suicide in an understudied context, Taiwan, and across 40-years.



METHODS: Annual national labor-participation rates for women ages 25-64, and female and male suicide-rates, for 1980-2020, were obtained from Taiwan's Department of Statistics. The associations between FLFP rates and sex/age-stratified suicide-rates, and between FLFP rates and male-to-female suicide-rates ratios were assessed via time-series regression-analyses, accounting for autoregressive effects.



RESULTS: Higher FLFP rates were associated with lower female suicide-rates (ß = -0.06, 95% CI (Credibility Interval) = [-0.19, -0.01]) in the adjusted model. This association held in the age-stratified analyses. Associations for FLFP and lower male suicide-rates were observed in the ≥45 age-groups. FLFP rates were significantly and positively associated with widening male-to-female suicide-rates ratios in the adjusted model (ß = 0.24, 95% CI = [0.03, 0.59]).



CONCLUSION: This study's findings suggest that FLFP protects women from suicide, and point to the potential value of FLFP as a way of preventing suicide. In Taiwan, employed women carry a double-load of paid and family unpaid care-work. Child care-work is still done by mothers, often with grandmothers' support. Therefore, this study's findings contribute to evidence that doing both paid work and unpaid family care-work has more benefits than costs, including in terms of suicide-protection. Men's disengagement from family care-work may contribute to their high suicide rates, despite their substantial labor-force participation.

