Journal Article

Citation

Otsuka I, Galfalvy H, Guo J, Akiyama M, Okazaki S, Terao C, Rujescu D, Turecki G, Hishimoto A, Mann JJ. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13811118.2024.2332258

PMID

38662626

Abstract

Psychiatric diagnosis rates in suicide decedents appear higher in European ancestry populations compared with East Asians. Shared genetic components exist between major depressive disorder (MDD)/schizophrenia (SCZ) and suicide, but no study has compared these shared polygenic architectures between Europeans and East Asians. We compared polygenic risk scores (PRSs) for MDD/SCZ determined from large data sets specific to each ancestry in European and East Asian suicide decedent samples. MDD/SCZ PRSs appeared more prominent in European suicides compared with Japanese suicides. A greater coexistence of psychiatric disorders in European suicide decedents than in East Asian suicide decedents may be partly explained by genetics. Our results are limited by the smaller sample size of our suicide decedents and sample size disparities between the European discovery data set and the East Asian data set for MDD/SCZ, resulting in less statistical power to detect robust difference between the two ancestries.


Language: en

Keywords

Multi-ethnicity; polygenic risk score; suicide

