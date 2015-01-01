Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is a significant mental health concern affecting the overall well-being of adolescents and young adults. Recently, the prevalence of depression has increased among young people. Nonetheless, there is little research delving into the longitudinal epidemiology of adolescent depression over time. AIMS: To investigate the longitudinal epidemiology of depression among adolescents and young adults aged 10-24 years.



METHOD: Our research focused on young people (aged 10-24 years) with depression, using data from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study 2019. We explored the age-standardised prevalence, incidence and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) of depression in different groups, including various regions, ages, genders and sociodemographic indices, from 1990 to 2019.



RESULTS: The prevalence, incidence and DALYs of depression in young people increased globally between 1990 and 2019. Regionally, higher-income regions like High-Income North America and Australasia recorded rising age-standardised prevalence and incidence rates, whereas low- or middle-income regions mostly saw reductions. Nationally, countries such as Greenland, the USA and Palestine reported the highest age-standardised prevalence and incidence rates in 2019, whereas Qatar witnessed the largest growth over time. The burden disproportionately affected females across age groups and world regions. The most prominent age effect on incidence and prevalence rates was in those aged 20-24 years. The depression burden showed an unfavourable trend in younger cohorts born after 1980, with females reporting a higher cohort risk than males.



CONCLUSIONS: Between 1990 and 2019, the general pattern of depression among adolescents varied according to age, gender, time period and generational cohort, across regions and nations.

