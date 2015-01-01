Abstract

As global temperatures rise, extreme heat events are projected to become more frequent and intense. Extreme heat causes a wide range of health effects, including an overall increase in morbidity and mortality. It is important to note that while there is sufficient epidemiological evidence for heat-related increases in all-cause mortality, evidence on the association between heat and cause-specific deaths such as cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality (and its more specific causes) is limited, with inconsistent findings. Existing systematic reviews and meta-analyses of epidemiological studies on heat and CVD mortality have summarized the available evidence. However, the target audience of such reviews is mainly limited to the specific field of environmental epidemiology. This overarching perspective aims to provide health professionals with a comprehensive overview of recent epidemiological evidence of how extreme heat is associated with CVD mortality. The rationale behind this broad perspective is that a better understanding of the effect of extreme heat on CVD mortality will help CVD health professionals optimize their plans to adapt to the changes brought about by climate change and heat events. To policymakers, this perspective would help formulate targeted mitigation, strengthen early warning systems, and develop better adaptation strategies. Despite the heterogeneity in evidence worldwide, due in part to different climatic conditions and population dynamics, there is a clear link between heat and CVD mortality. The risk has often been found to be higher in vulnerable subgroups, including older people, people with preexisting conditions, and the socioeconomically deprived. This perspective also highlights the lack of evidence from low- and middle-income countries and focuses on cause-specific CVD deaths. In addition, the perspective highlights the temporal changes in heat-related CVD deaths as well as the interactive effect of heat with other environmental factors and the potential biological pathways. Importantly, these various aspects of epidemiological studies have never been fully investigated and, therefore, the true extent of the impact of heat on CVD deaths remains largely unknown. Furthermore, this perspective also highlights the research gaps in epidemiological studies and the potential solutions to generate more robust evidence on the future consequences of heat on CVD deaths.

