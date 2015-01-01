|
Citation
|
Sujamani MS, Kanth B. Clin. Pract. Epidemol. Ment. Health 2023; 19: e17450179268979.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38660066
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Mindfulness is an attribute of consciousness to manage social fear avoidance and promote well-being. Social anxiety is a common psychological experience noted among the general population. Social anxiety develops during adolescence and is prevalent among college students. This study investigates the factors contributing to social anxiety - fear and avoidance of social situations of female first-year undergraduates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescence; Mindfulness; Negative affect; Positive affect; Self-compassion; Social anxiety