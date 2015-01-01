|
Wu Y, Guo Z, Zhang D, Wang Y, Wang S. Clin. Psychol. Psychother. 2024; 31(2): e2990.
38659274
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The prevalence of suicide is high among major depressive adolescents. Poor sleep quality has been documented as a significant risk factor for suicide, influencing perceived social support. Enhanced social support acts as a buffer against suicidal ideation and positively impacts resilience, reducing the prevalence of suicidal ideation. This reciprocal relationship between sleep quality, social support and resilience forms the basis for understanding the mechanisms contributing to suicidal ideation in major depressive adolescents.
*Depressive Disorder, Major/psychology; *Resilience, Psychological; *Sleep Quality; *Social Support; *Suicidal Ideation; Adolescent; adolescent depression; chain mediation; Child; Female; Humans; Male; perceived social support; resilience; Risk Factors; sleep; suicidal ideation; Young Adult