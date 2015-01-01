Abstract

BACKGROUND: The prevalence of suicide is high among major depressive adolescents. Poor sleep quality has been documented as a significant risk factor for suicide, influencing perceived social support. Enhanced social support acts as a buffer against suicidal ideation and positively impacts resilience, reducing the prevalence of suicidal ideation. This reciprocal relationship between sleep quality, social support and resilience forms the basis for understanding the mechanisms contributing to suicidal ideation in major depressive adolescents.



METHODS: A total of 585 major depressive adolescents aged 11 to 24 years was conducted to explore these associations. Assessments included the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support, Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale and Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation. Pearson correlation and Model 6 in the SPSS program were employed for chain mediating tests.



RESULTS: Better sleep quality positively predicted decreased suicide ideation (β = 0.207, p < 0.01) and predicted lower perceived social support (β = -0.226, p < 0.01) and resilience (β = -0.355, p < 0.01). Perceived social support positively predicted increased resilience (β = 0.422, p < 0.01) and negatively predicted suicide ideation (β = -0.288, p < 0.01). Resilience negatively predicted suicide ideation (β = -0.187, p < 0.01). Sleep quality indirectly predicted suicide ideation through perceived social support and resilience, with a mediation value of 0.0678 (95% CI [0.0359, 0.1060]), constituting 10.65% of the total effect.



CONCLUSIONS: This study establishes that sleep quality indirectly predicts suicide ideation in major depressive adolescents, mediated independently by perceived social support and resilience.

Language: en