|
Citation
|
Paikray E, Bisoyi D, Rout A, Mishra V. Cureus 2024; 16(3): e56856.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38659521
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Background and objectives Cosmetovigilance is a term used for the activities related to the collection, evaluation, and monitoring of spontaneous reports of undesirable events observed during or after normal or reasonably foreseeable use of a cosmetic product. It is now considered a part of the public health system to determine the toxicity of cosmetic products. India has a pharmacovigilance system that monitors adverse drug reactions. Adverse effects due to the use of cosmetic products are undernumbered and a rigorous vigilant system is necessary to check the unmet needs of our country. Hence keeping the above in view, the study was conducted. Material and methods Patients of any gender, aged above 18 years, reporting adverse reactions to cosmetics at the study site were included in the study. The adverse reactions to cosmetics were noted. The causality of the observed adverse cosmetic reactions (ACRs) was done by the European Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association (COLIPA) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) methods.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adverse drug reactions; colipa method; cosmeto-vigilance; pharmaco-vigilance; product lifestyle management