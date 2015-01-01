Abstract

Bilateral acetabular fractures, though rare, pose significant challenges in both diagnosis and management due to their association with high-energy trauma and the potential for long-term disability. This case report presents the clinical course of a 27-year-old female who presented to our department after a motorcycle accident with bilateral acetabular fractures. Initial assessment revealed nondisplaced bilateral acetabular fractures, along with associated injuries including a right ulnar styloid fracture. Further evaluation via 3D CT scan delineated associated column fractures on the right and posterior + anterior wall fractures on the left, classified according to the Letournel and Judet system. Notably, this specific combination of acetabular fractures has not been documented in existing literature as per our investigation. The surgical intervention involved an anterior intrapelvic approach for open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF) of the right acetabulum, while the left acetabulum was managed conservatively. Postoperatively, the patient is scheduled for non-weightbearing activity until radiographic evidence of fracture healing is observed. This case underscores the importance of tailored surgical approaches and comprehensive management strategies in optimizing outcomes for patients with bilateral acetabular fractures.

Language: en