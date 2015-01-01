Abstract

Traditionally, visual, perceptual, and cognitive (VPC) testing is performed in well-lit, silent rooms, whilst seated, and with little incentive. Whilst this is a well-controlled setting, it may lack key features of ecological validity and therefore generalisations to real-world environments and tasks may be erroneous. In the present study, 60 participants completed tests of processing speed, divided attention, and selective attention under varying conditions of light, auditory demands, movement demands, and incentive. The results found that processing speed was significantly better in the incentive condition compared to the non-incentive condition; and in the seated and standing conditions compared to the stepping condition. Divided attention and selective attention were significantly worse in the silent condition compared to the music conditions. No significant differences were found between light and dark conditions. These findings demonstrate that performance on the VPC tests is affected by auditory conditions, movement conditions, and incentives, but not light conditions.

Language: en