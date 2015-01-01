Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Fall Risk Appraisal (FRA), a process that integrates perceived and objective fall risk measures, serves as a crucial component for understanding the incongruence between fear of falling (FOF) and physiological fall risk in older adults. Despite its importance, scant research has been undertaken to investigate how habitual physical activity (PA) levels, quantified in Monitor-Independent Movement Summary (MIMS), vary across FRA categories. MIMS is a device-independent acceleration summary metric that helps standardize data analysis across studies by accounting for discrepancies in raw data among research-grade and consumer devices.



OBJECTIVE: This cross-sectional study explores the associations between MIMS (volume and intensity) and FRA in a sample of older adults in the United States.



METHODS: We assessed FOF (Short Falls Efficacy Scale-International), physiological fall risk (balance: BTrackS Balance, leg strength: 30-s sit-to-stand test) and 7-day free-living PA (ActiGraph GT9X) in 178 community-dwelling older adults. PA volume was summarized as average daily MIMS (MIMS/day). PA intensity was calculated as peak 30-min MIMS (average of highest 30 non-consecutive MIMS minutes/day), representing a PA index of higher-intensity epochs. FRA categorized participants into following four groups: Rational (low FOF-low physiological fall risk), Irrational (high FOF-low physiological fall risk), Incongruent (low FOF-high physiological fall risk) and Congruent (high FOF-high physiological fall risk).



RESULTS: Compared to rational group, average MIMS/day and peak 30-min MIMS were, respectively, 15.8% (p =.025) and 14.0% (p =.004) lower in irrational group, and 16.6% (p =.013) and 17.5% (p <.001) lower in congruent group. No significant differences were detected between incongruent and rational groups. Multiple regression analyses showed that, after adjusting for age, gender, and BMI (reference: rational), only irrational FRA was significantly associated with lower PA volume (β = -1,452.8 MIMS/day, p =.034); whereas irrational and congruent FRAs were significantly associated with lower "peak PA intensity" (irrational: β = -5.40 MIMS/day, p =.007; congruent: β = -5.43 MIMS/day, p =.004).



CONCLUSION: These findings highlight that FOF is a significant barrier for older adults to participate in high-intensity PA, regardless of their balance and strength. Therefore, PA programs for older adults should develop tailored intervention strategies (cognitive reframing, balance and strength exercises, or both) based on an individual's FOF and physiological fall risk.

