Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Pedestrians are a vulnerable group at the roadside and previous research has identified that children with DCD and ADHD are at a heightened risk of pedestrian injuries. Despite this, limited research has explored parental perspectives of the pedestrian risks faced by children with DCD and/or ADHD. Understanding parents' perspectives provides a unique insight into the challenges children face every day and the concerns that parents perceive regarding their children's safety as pedestrians. Therefore, the aim of this study was to explore parents' perspectives of the pedestrian risks faced by their children with DCD and/or ADHD.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 14 parents of primary school and early secondary school aged children with age range 7-17. The participants were divided into three groups based on their children's conditions: DCD group (10-17 years, n = 3), ADHD group (7-13 years, n = 5), and co-occurring group (7-16 years, n = 6). All parents confirmed an existing diagnosis and completed the SNAP-IV and DCDQ as screening tools. The interviews explored parents' perspectives regarding their children's pedestrian behaviors, parents' concerns and preventative measures taken to improve the pedestrian safety of their children with DCD and/or ADHD. Reflexive thematic analysis was undertaken to analyze the interviews, from which three themes were developed.



RESULTS: The first theme related to the challenges experienced by children at the roadside; parents emphasized the significance of structured and controlled pedestrian crossing sites, underlining their preference for designated crossings as safer options due to their heightened perceptions of risk associated with other road-crossing locations. The second theme: parental concerns and influences on children's road safety referred to their children's performance and safety at the roadside, leading to increased monitoring and a more protective approach to road crossing. The third theme: road safety education related to various strategies parents implemented to mitigate risks, while balancing independence and prioritizing their safety.



DISCUSSION: While there were commonalities in the challenges faced by children with DCD and/or ADHD at the roadside, there were also notable differences. Parents of children with DCD discussed challenges with spatial awareness and motor skills, whereas parents of children with ADHD discussed challenges with impulsivity and inattention. Parents of children with co-occurring DCD and ADHD described a complex interplay of these challenges. It is evident from the interviews that children with DCD and/or ADHD require a distinct approach to develop their pedestrian skills effectively and parents reported specific strategies they used to address the risks associated with their children's roadside behavior. Promoting pedestrian safety for children with DCD and/or ADHD necessitates collaboration among parents, schools and local authorities to implement comprehensive measures ensuring their safety. These findings contribute to understanding parental experiences and needs, providing valuable guidance for targeted interventions and policies to enhance the road safety of children with DCD and/or ADHD.

