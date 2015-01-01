|
Citation
|
Landa-Blanco M, Vásquez G, Portillo G, Sproviero F, Echenique Y. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1352824.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38659462
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of the study was to determine how Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) relate to adulthood flourishing, symptoms of depression, anxiety, somatization, self-reported health, sexual risk behaviors, and alcohol consumption. A quantitative cross-sectional methodology was used. A total of 452 adults completed the survey. The most prevalent ACE include physical abuse (44.69%), separation/divorce of parents (41.81%), living with someone with alcohol problems (39.38%), and being sworn, insulted, or humiliated by adults at home (35.62%). Almost one out of every four respondents (24.34%) reported being touched by an adult, 17.92% reported that an adult tried to manipulate the respondent into touching them, and 8.19% were forced to have sexual intercourse.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adverse childhood experiences; alcohol consumption; anxiety; depression; flourishing; selfreported health; sexual risk behavior; somatization