Citation
Tharp D, Goldstein EV, Medina RM, Brewer SC, Bakian AV, Coon H. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1358043.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38660351
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicide death remains a significantly rarer event among Latina/o/x populations compared to non-Latina/o/x populations. However, the reasons why Latina/o/x communities experience relatively lower suicide rates are not fully understood. Critical gaps exist in the examination of Latina/o/x suicide death, especially in rural settings, where suicide death by firearm is historically more common within non-Latina/o/x populations.
Keywords
*Firearms/statistics & numerical data; *Hispanic or Latino/statistics & numerical data; *Rural Population/statistics & numerical data; *Suicide/statistics & numerical data; Adolescent; Adult; Aged; Coroners and Medical Examiners/statistics & numerical data; Female; firearms; health inequities; Hispanic/Latino; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Prevalence; rural health; self-injurious behavior; suicide; Urban Population/statistics & numerical data; Utah/epidemiology; Young Adult