Abstract

A snow slab avalanche releases after failure initiation and crack propagation in a highly porous weak snow layer buried below a cohesive slab. While our knowledge of crack propagation during avalanche formation has greatly improved over the last decades, it still remains unclear how snow mechanical properties affect the dynamics of crack propagation. This is partly due to a lack of non-invasive measurement methods to investigate the micro-mechanical aspects of the process. Using a DEM model, we therefore analyzed the influence of snow cover properties on the dynamics of crack propagation in weak snowpack layers. By focusing on the steady-state crack speed, our results showed two distinct fracture process regimes that depend on slope angle, leading to very different crack propagation speeds. For long experiments on level terrain, weak layer fracture is mainly driven by compressive stresses. Steady-state crack speed mainly depends on slab and weak layer elastic moduli as well as weak layer strength. We suggest a semi-empirical model to predict crack speed, which can be up to 0.6 times the slab shear wave speed. For long experiments on steep slopes, a supershear regime appeared, where the crack propagation speed reached approximately 1.6 times the slab shear wave speed. A detailed micro-mechanical analysis of stresses revealed a fracture principally driven by shear. Overall, our findings provide new insight into the micro-mechanics of dynamic crack propagation in snow, and how these are linked to snow cover properties. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s10035-024-01423-5.

