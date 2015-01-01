Abstract

Sex workers experience elevated risks of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) from intimate partners, clients, and community members that harms health and human rights. While SGBV contributes to poorer sexual and reproductive health (SRH) outcomes among sex workers, including elevated human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vulnerabilities, stigma targeting sex workers reduces SRH service access and uptake. The Congo Republic is an exemplar context to address stigma toward sex workers. Sex workers' HIV prevalence (8.1%) in Congo Republic is double the national prevalence, yet research indicates that nearly one-fifth (17.2%) of sex workers in Congo Republic avoid health care because of stigma and discrimination. This Resources, Frameworks, & Perspectives article describes the process of developing Esengo ya Bosembo ("Joy of Equity"), a culturally tailored advocacy video that aims to reduce health care and community stigma toward women sex professionals (e.g., sex workers) in Pointe-Noire, Congo Republic. This knowledge translation product stems from a participatory mapping intervention with sex professionals in Pointe-Noire that revealed the need for sensitization tools and activities to reduce sex work stigma among health care providers and community members. The video incorporates three overarching key messages: (1) sex professionals are human beings with equal rights to dignity, protection, and health services; (2) elevated risks of SGBV and stigma targeting sex workers reduce SRH service access and uptake; and (3) participatory mapping is a potential way to empower sex professionals to share their experiences and recommendations for change. This article details how health promotion practitioners and sex professionals may use the video to advocate for change.

