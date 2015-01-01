Abstract

Modern road infrastructures are complex networks featuring various elements such as roads, bridges, intersections, and roundabouts, with advanced control systems. Roundabouts have gained prominence as a safer alternative to traditional intersections promoting smoother traffic flow and fewer collisions by guiding traffic in one direction, encouraging reduced speed, and minimizing conflict points.This study investigated driver behavior within roundabouts, focusing on gaze behavior, particularly the left-side mirror and window, under mobile phone distraction conditions. In addition, the effects of roundabout specifications (i.e., number of lanes and size of the central island) and the drivers' characteristics (i.e., driving experience) were examined.In total, 43 participants, aged 19-56 years including 30 males and 13 females, held a valid driving license, drove through a virtual simulated urban road containing four roundabouts, implemented in a static driving simulator, under baseline condition (no distraction) as well as mobile-induced distraction. Driving simulator data were collected and drivers' gaze direction and fixation on nine areas of interest were captured with an eye tracker.



RESULTS: showed that experienced drivers exhibit a more fixation on the left-side mirror and window and were less distracted. Moreover, the road environment, i.e., the number of cars and the roundabout size, significantly influenced the drivers' attention. As regards the driving performance, the number of infractions increased when the drivers diverted focus from the left side of the car. The outcomes of the present study might help to improve traffic safety at roundabouts.

