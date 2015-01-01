Abstract

BACKGROUND: The mechanism of emamectin benzoate (EMB-a macrocyclic lactone insecticide like abamectin) action involves the disruption of glutamate-gated chloride channels and GABA receptors in insects, leading to paralysis and death. EMB overdose can breach the blood-brain barrier, resulting in severe poisoning and altered consciousness.



AIM: Review EMB poisoning presentations in patients and reevaluate clinical manifestations.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This retrospective study reviewed (August 31, 2008-August 31, 2023) medical university hospital records. We analyzed symptoms, patient characteristics, vital signs, Glasgow Coma Scale scores, laboratory findings, and outcomes.



RESULTS: Ten patients (males: 6, females: 4, median age = 64.5 years) experienced EMB poisoning. Common symptoms included sore throat, gastrointestinal distress, dyspnea, and altered consciousness; two patients showed laryngeal corrosive injuries. Management involved activated charcoal administration, gastric lavage, and intensive care unit admission.



DISCUSSION: Sore throat and corrosive injuries were distinctive presentations of EMB poisoning, warranting vigilance. Potential mechanisms of corrosive injury include skin and eye irritation effects of EMB, the solvents of which might exert corrosive action.



CONCLUSION: EMB poisoning manifests as diverse symptoms, including sore throat, gastrointestinal symptoms, central nervous system depression, and potential aspiration pneumonia. Recognizing and promptly managing EMB poisoning are crucial for enhancing patient outcomes and minimizing complications.

Language: en