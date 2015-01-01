Abstract

Extended suicide, a specific type of homicide-suicide event, has severe social consequences yet remains lacking systematic research. This retrospective study investigated 51 cases of extended suicide involving mental disorders in central China with aim of better understanding risk factors for such events and guiding prevention strategies. Over an 8-year period from 2015 to 2022, cases were collected from forensic institutions, and demographic characteristics, case details, and psychiatric data were recorded. The 51 incidents involved 51 perpetrators and 79 victims, with more female perpetrators (58.8%) and more female victims (54.4%). The average age of the perpetrators was 36.1, and most were married (88.2%). Almost all of the victims were family members of the perpetrator, like the most numerous children (64.6%), followed by spouses (24.1%). The most common homicide mode of death was mechanical asphyxia (38.0%), followed by sharp devices (36.7%) and drug poisoning (16.5%). Depressive disorders (76.5%) were the most common diagnosis of mental disorder for perpetrators. The study analyzed the unique characteristics of extended suicide to enrich such data. These findings help strengthen the screening and identification of potential perpetrators and victims to prevent such cases from occurring.

