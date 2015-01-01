Abstract

BACKGROUND: Young children involved in the child welfare system (CWS) are at high risk for suicidal ideation (SI) at a time when overall rates of suicide death in this age group are rising. Yet risk factors for and changes in SI over time are poorly understood in this population.



METHOD: We combined data from two large representative longitudinal studies of children involved in the United States CWS. We examined patterns of SI among children who were between ages 7 and 12 years at the initial survey wave (N = 2,186), assessed at three waves using a measure of SI in the past 2 weeks. We conducted a multinomial regression to understand the baseline demographic, child maltreatment, and mental health characteristics that distinguish the trajectories.



RESULTS: There were eight different subgroups (Non-Ideators, Late Ideators, Boomerang Ideators, Delayed Ideators, Desisters, Boomerang Non-Ideators, Late Desisters, and Persisters). Differences in race, type of maltreatment, sex, and mental health symptoms were identified when comparing Persisters (SI at all three waves) to other groups.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings can help researchers and practitioners to develop strategies for better identifying CWS-involved children who are in greatest need of suicide risk monitoring and intervention.

