Citation
van Gisbergen MP, Hoogsteder LM. J. Forensic Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38661090
Abstract
This pilot study examines whether the Young Adult Habitual Offender Program (YAHOP), an intensive and outpatient program, is related to a reduction in the general risk of recidivism, common forensic symptomology as well as cognitive distortions. The program integrity (PI) was assessed, with the intent to explore the relationship between the level of PI and any changes in several outcome variables. Additionally, the study examines whether participants with a migration background benefitted equally from YAHOP compared to participants with a native Dutch background. The sample comprised n = 90 high-risk young adult offenders.
Keywords
desistance; forensic outpatient treatment; forensic psychiatry; habitual offenders; program integrity; risk need responsivity; risk of recidivism; YAHOP; young adult offenders