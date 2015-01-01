|
Stephens C, Smith JC, Hawkins DS. J. Health Care Poor Underserved 2023; 34(3S): 1-6.
(Copyright © 2023, Johns Hopkins University Press)
38661910
The Counter Narrative Project (CNP) was founded to shift narratives and shatter stereotypes about Black gay, bisexual, and queer men to advance social justice. This paper describes three programs CNP implemented that were organized around collective memory as a strategy to respond to collective trauma experienced by this community.
*Black or African American/psychology; *Sexual and Gender Minorities/psychology; Homosexuality, Male/psychology/ethnology; Humans; Male; Social Justice