Journal Article

Citation

Stanley MA, Stanton MC, Traylor M, Ali SB. J. Health Care Poor Underserved 2023; 34(3S): 137-161.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Johns Hopkins University Press)

DOI

10.1353/hpu.2023.a903358

PMID

38661923

Abstract

Effectively combating HIV will require southern HIV Service Organizations (SHSOs) to support Black staff while they navigate traumas related to structural racism driving the epidemic. HIV organizational capacity-building research lacks effective community-led approaches to anti-racist organizational change centered on Black people's experiences. This participatory case study examines "Showing Up for Black Power, Liberation and Healing," an organizational capacity-building initiative that leads to individual and organizational change, developed and implemented by the SUSTAIN, an intermediary purveyor organization (IPO). Evaluation data include participant observation notes and in-depth, open-ended evaluation reports analyzed using interpretive phenomenological analysis. The intervention consisted of a two-part shared learning collaborative. Qualitative impact themes highlighted: 1) the power of defining and valuing Black-centered spaces to address trauma; 2) reframing self-care from an individualistic responsibility to an institutionally supported, communal means of healing; and 3) the role of the intervention in spurring organizational changes related to dismantling White supremacy work culture in SHSOs.


Language: en

Keywords

*Black or African American/psychology; *HIV Infections/ethnology; *Organizational Case Studies; *Racism; Capacity Building/organization & administration; Humans; Organizational Culture; Organizational Innovation

