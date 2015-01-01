Abstract

Effectively combating HIV will require southern HIV Service Organizations (SHSOs) to support Black staff while they navigate traumas related to structural racism driving the epidemic. HIV organizational capacity-building research lacks effective community-led approaches to anti-racist organizational change centered on Black people's experiences. This participatory case study examines "Showing Up for Black Power, Liberation and Healing," an organizational capacity-building initiative that leads to individual and organizational change, developed and implemented by the SUSTAIN, an intermediary purveyor organization (IPO). Evaluation data include participant observation notes and in-depth, open-ended evaluation reports analyzed using interpretive phenomenological analysis. The intervention consisted of a two-part shared learning collaborative. Qualitative impact themes highlighted: 1) the power of defining and valuing Black-centered spaces to address trauma; 2) reframing self-care from an individualistic responsibility to an institutionally supported, communal means of healing; and 3) the role of the intervention in spurring organizational changes related to dismantling White supremacy work culture in SHSOs.

Language: en