|
Citation
|
Stanley MA, Stanton MC, Traylor M, Ali SB. J. Health Care Poor Underserved 2023; 34(3S): 137-161.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Johns Hopkins University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38661923
|
Abstract
|
Effectively combating HIV will require southern HIV Service Organizations (SHSOs) to support Black staff while they navigate traumas related to structural racism driving the epidemic. HIV organizational capacity-building research lacks effective community-led approaches to anti-racist organizational change centered on Black people's experiences. This participatory case study examines "Showing Up for Black Power, Liberation and Healing," an organizational capacity-building initiative that leads to individual and organizational change, developed and implemented by the SUSTAIN, an intermediary purveyor organization (IPO). Evaluation data include participant observation notes and in-depth, open-ended evaluation reports analyzed using interpretive phenomenological analysis. The intervention consisted of a two-part shared learning collaborative. Qualitative impact themes highlighted: 1) the power of defining and valuing Black-centered spaces to address trauma; 2) reframing self-care from an individualistic responsibility to an institutionally supported, communal means of healing; and 3) the role of the intervention in spurring organizational changes related to dismantling White supremacy work culture in SHSOs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Black or African American/psychology; *HIV Infections/ethnology; *Organizational Case Studies; *Racism; Capacity Building/organization & administration; Humans; Organizational Culture; Organizational Innovation