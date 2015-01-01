SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ye X, Zhang J, Liu H, Zheng X, Ye W, Fu W, Zhong Y, Wang Q, Lin Y, Huang C. J. Health Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/13591053241246620

PMID

38660775

Abstract

COVID-19 has posed unprecedented challenges to the mental health of college students worldwide. We examined the trends in students' stress levels during and after China's first wave of COVID-19 outbreaks by analyzing their demographics, behavior, mental health status, career confidence, and Chinese Perceived Stress Scale (CPSS) scores. Our findings indicate an increase in students' stress levels since the COVID-19 onset, with more students experiencing higher stress levels after the first outbreak than during it (OR = 2.03, 95% CI 1.79, 2.30). Several factors were identified as being associated with higher CPSS scores, including higher class levels, residence in rural or town areas, low family income, and lack of familiarity with COVID-19, among others. Our study highlighted the urgency of developing and implementing effective strategies to cope with students' stress during and after a global pandemic.


Language: en

Keywords

college students; COVID-19; mental health; perceived stress scale; stress

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print